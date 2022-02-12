SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female suspect slammed into several cars including a California Highway Patrol vehicle while at the wheel of a stolen Toyota Camry before being arrested after a foot pursuit, authorities said.

The CHP said the incident began early Friday morning when officers were ending a pursuit of a DUI suspect on southbound Highway 101 near Cesar Chavez St.

As CHP officers were conducting a traffic break, the Camry sped past both the slow moving traffic and the patrol vehicles on the right shoulder.

The officers immediately initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to pull over and stop. The Camry continued south and exited at Silver Ave., where it collided with the rear of a Nissan Maxima which was stopped at the top of the off-ramp for a red light.

The driver of the Camry then threw the vehicle in reverse and struck the front of the CHP vehicle before taking off again.

The pursuit continued down Silver Ave. towards Mission St. After circling around several blocks, the Camry collided with a Jaguar near Silver Ave. and Mission St., causing the Camry to be disabled in the road.

The female driver of the Camry attempted to flee on foot but was quickly detained without incident.

Once she was in custody, the officers learned soon that she recently had been released from custody for similar offenses and was out on supervised probation with an ankle monitor.

Investigators also determined the Camry was an unreported stolen vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan involved in the initial collision on the Silver Ave. off-ramp was determined to be under the influence and subsequently arrested for DUI.

The driver of the Jaguar was uninjured and there were no injuries to the CHP officers.

The female suspect was arrested for multiple charges, including DUI, felony evading, driving a stolen vehicle, and a probation hold was also initiated to retain her in custody.