SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Warm temperatures in the Bay Area will stick around for Super Bowl Sunday before cooling to more seasonal temperatures Monday.

Cooler, more seasonal temps are in store for Monday. But first, one more day of warmer temps. Have a Super Sunday, Bay Area!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/NnL8PHiGkH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 13, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the 70s for most of the Bay Area, with highs topping out in the low 80s in San Jose, Gilroy and Salinas.

Los Angeles, which is hosting the Super Bowl, is looking at potentially record-breaking temperatures Sunday in much of Southern California.

While there is no end in sight for Bay Area’s dry spell, winter weather is expected to briefly return to the Sierra Nevada Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a low pressure system and cold front will move quickly across eastern California and the Great Basin late Monday into Tuesday, bringing an increase in winds Monday afternoon and colder temperatures. A short period of rain and snow is expected Monday evening through early Tuesday.

A band of rain and snow with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible for the Tahoe basin northward into eastern Sierra and Plumas counties.

Temperatures will be colder, near or below freezing, late Monday night into Tuesday. While the snow is expected to end prior to Tuesday morning, motorists should allow for extra travel time.

Meanwhile in the Bay Area, the last measurable rain in downtown San Francisco was Jan 7.

Saturday saw a number of records broken in the Bay Area, with a number of locations in the South Bay topping 80 degrees.

More records broken today. With San Jose Airport rising up to tie with its all-time February record of 81° from 2/26/1986 And Salinas Airport breaking its all-time February record of 87 from, just days ago, 2/10/2022.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/rsg3FyAvmT — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 13, 2022

People looking to enjoy the unusually warm weather on Saturday went to Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek to spend time with family and friends outdoors as temperatures remained unseasonably high.

“It is so beautiful with the water, the waterfalls and the animals. There’s a lot of people here,” said Mary McNamara, a Walnut Creek resident. “I really love it. We were so confined over COVID for so long and now you see people walking, you see people fishing here.”

Families had picnics in the grass. Others went on bike rides or walked trails. Some even spent the day fishing at one of the ponds in the park.

“This is my favorite spot. I’ve caught quite a few nice bass here,” said Scott Rodman, a Concord resident.

Conditions that reminded people of spring had people spending more money now that they’re out of the house.