WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia’s ramp-up of forces around Ukraine over the past few days indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin could give an order for military action “essentially at any time.”
"We have seen over the course of the past 10 days a dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," @JakeSullivan46 tells @margbrennan. He says "the disposition of those forces" suggests Russia could attack "essentially at any time." But, "it still awaits the go order." pic.twitter.com/ciSW0OSL5X
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 13, 2022
“We have seen over the course of the past 10 days a dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces and the disposition of those forces in such a way that they could launch a military action essentially at any time,” Sullivan said in an interview with “Face the Nation.” “They could do so this coming week, but of course, it still awaits the go-order” from Putin.
Still, he said the U.S. “cannot predict the precise day or time” that Russia might decide to take action.