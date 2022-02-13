WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The times, they are uncertain. People think the fight against COVID has improved dramatically in recent weeks, up double-digits, but still not good, say Americans who’ve now been through a few up-and-down waves.
With a majority still concerned about the virus, it’s not over for them, as people voice both patience with restrictions and some frustration from dealing with it all.
For parents, in particular, there’s still majority support for masking in schools. At the same time, many of them say the pandemic has taken a toll on their kids’ emotional health and education.