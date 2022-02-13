SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol offices and law enforcement agencies across the Bay Are on Sunday issued a stern warning to football fans enjoying the Super Bowl to do so responsibly and not drink and drive.

A Facebook post by the San Francisco CHP office Sunday afternoon noted that there would be parties throughout the region for fans watching the game. Meanwhile, officers would be patrolling the freeways with the aim of keeping them safe.

“CHP officers will be attempting to seek out and remove any and all impaired drivers from our roadways to further ensure the safety of the motoring public,” the Facebook post read. “Please designate a sober driver or utilize any alternative method of transportation to travel to your destinations.”

A photo with the post showed the message being displayed on Caltrans electronic signs that read “FANS DON’T LET FANS DRIVE DRUNK/HIGH.”

Drivers were advised to call 9-1-1 if they observe any drivers suspected of being impaired. Reporting parties should be prepared to provide CHP dispatchers with a vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and the vehicle’s direction of travel.

The CHP Hayward office delivered a similar message on Twitter.

Campbell Police posted a tweet illustrated with musical notes and football emojis: “We know California knows how to party. If you’re gearing up for #SuperBowl or in some cases the halftime show, let’s remember to drive sober. If you start to fumble, be humble, sit down and don’t even think about driving.”

We know 🎵California knows how to party. If you’re gearing up for #SuperBowl or in some cases the halftime show, let’s remember to drive sober. 🏈 If you start to fumble🎵be humble, sit down & don’t even think about driving. 🎵No more drama in your life don’t drive intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/FD8BgCoZIP — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) February 13, 2022

San Rafael Police tweeted: “The Super Bowl is this Sunday! Plan a game winning drive ahead of time!”

The Super Bowl is this Sunday! Plan a game winning drive ahead of time! Use a ride-sharing app, call a taxi, or designate a driver! Never drink (or use drugs) and drive. #SBLVI #GoSafely #GoSafelyCA #SuperBowlLVI #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/KzTAWKrbm4 — San Rafael Police (@SanRafaelPolice) February 13, 2022

Santa Cruz Police is clearly trying to avoid some shenanigans, throwing in a warning about public nudity: “Game Day: Good food, fun with friends, yelling & screaming at the (TV emoji) GAME DAY NO-NOs (really, every day): #1 Drunk driving. Get sober driver or rideshare. #2 Streaking, public urination, fighting or whatever follows when a tipsy person yells, ‘Hey, watch this!'”

GAME DAY 🏈 #SBLVI Good food, fun with friends, yelling & screaming at the 📺. GAME DAY NO-NOs (really, every day 🚫) #1 Drunk driving. Get sober driver or rideshare.

–

#2 Streaking, public urination, fighting or whatever follows when a tipsy person yells, Hey, watch this! pic.twitter.com/AMTptXX750 — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) February 13, 2022

Other Bay Area police departments made similar posts advising football fans to enjoy the game responsibly.

So many choices to be made while enjoying #SuperBowl. Bengals or Rams? Best commercial? Which snacks to eat? The most important choice to make today & everyday…One that could affect everyone…If you plan to drink…Don't Drink and Drive. Designate A Sober Driver. #MilpitasPD pic.twitter.com/vGlHJDKxK7 — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) February 13, 2022

Regardless of who you're rooting for to win the big game, you can be the MVP of #SuperBowl! Don’t chance scrambling and getting sacked with a DUI! Make sure your play call includes designating a sober driver or making alternative travel arrangements for your game day gatherings! pic.twitter.com/qVP0kot2Qs — Colma Police Department (@ColmaPD) February 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/sfvas/status/1492935826262560770