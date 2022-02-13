LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Super Bowl Sunday isn’t all about the game. The food is also the star. But your Super Bowl spread will cost you more this year.
The big game means big business for Prime Pizza in Los Angeles. “Super Bowl Sunday we’ll do anywhere from 100 to 120% more than a regular Sunday. So, you’re basically looking at double the volume,” says co-owner Zak Fishman.
Fishman says the preparation started weeks ago. They stocked up on wings and pizza ingredients because items are harder to get this year.