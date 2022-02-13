COTATI (KPIX) — Police in Cotati on Sunday morning asked for the public’s help finding two missing boys last seen on Saturday.
The two boys were identified as 12-year-old white male juvenile Landon Thomas, about 5′ 8″ tall with a stocky build and last seen wearing a olive green hoodie, blue jeans and black and white shoes, and 13-year-old white male juvenile Ethan Thomas, about 5′ 11″ tall with stocky build last seen wearing a tan hoodie black hat and gray shorts.
Police shared a photo of the two boys in an alert they issued Sunday.
The two boys were last seen on Saturday. They are known to frequent the Cotati, Rohnert Park and Petaluma area.
Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Landon and Ethan, should call 911 or contact the Cotati Police at 707-792-4611