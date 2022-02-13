COTATI (KPIX) — Police in Cotati on Sunday morning gave an update in their search for a pair of missing brothers, saying the boys have now been found safe.
Cotati Police Department issued a follow-up alert at around 10:40 a.m. stating that the boys — Landon and Ethan Thomas — were found and reunited with mother
The department had earlier asked for the public's help finding two missing boys last seen on Saturday.
The two boys were identified as 12-year-old white male juvenile Landon Thomas, about 5′ 8″ tall with a stocky build and last seen wearing a olive green hoodie, blue jeans and black and white shoes, and 13-year-old white male juvenile Ethan Thomas, about 5′ 11″ tall with stocky build last seen wearing a tan hoodie black hat and gray shorts.
Police shared a photo of the two boys in an alert they issued Sunday, saying they are known to frequent the Cotati, Rohnert Park and Petaluma area.