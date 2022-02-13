SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least one person suffered smoke-inhalation injuries in a 2-alarm apartment fire on San Francisco’s Nob Hill Sunday night.
San Francisco fire officials first tweeted around 8:44 p.m. about a blaze burning at a 4-story apartment building on Larkin Street near Sacramento St. about three blocks west of Grace Cathedral.
UPDATE: Fire under control with 1 injury (stable)– UNK displaced– Under Investigation https://t.co/BQBgdzXaTM
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 14, 2022
As of 9:15 p.m. the SFFD tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been halted and urged the public to stay away from the area.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.