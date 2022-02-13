ROME (CBS News/AP) — A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily.
A volcano expert with Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.READ MORE: Driver Facing DUI, Vehicular Manslaughter Charges In Fatal San Jose Crash
READ MORE: UPDATEL Cotati Police Say 2 Missing Boys Found Safe, Reunited with Family
The volcanologist, Boris Behnke, told The Associated Press that volcanic lightning was observed once over Etna in 2021, and before that, in 2015.MORE NEWS: San Jose Police Investigate 2 Overnight Shootings, Stabbings