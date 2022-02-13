COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Investigation, San Jose, San Jose News, San Jose police, Shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North 6th Street near downtown San Jose that left a male victim in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officers responded to an 11:01 p.m. Saturday report of the shooting, which resulted in life-threatening injuries to a man who was taken to a local hospital, according to a 1 a.m. tweet Sunday from San Jose police.

The suspect and motive is unknown at this time, police said.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.