SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North 6th Street near downtown San Jose that left a male victim in critical condition, according to authorities.
Officers responded to an 11:01 p.m. Saturday report of the shooting, which resulted in life-threatening injuries to a man who was taken to a local hospital, according to a 1 a.m. tweet Sunday from San Jose police.
The suspect and motive is unknown at this time, police said.
