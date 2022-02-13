STOCKTON (BCN) — An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot in a vehicle Friday night in Stockton, police said.
At 11:49 p.m. on Friday officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive.
Medics pronounced the man dead after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives said there is no suspect or motive information. The victim’s identity was not released.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
