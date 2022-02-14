SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The cost of everyday living in the San Francisco Bay Area continues its steady march skyward and nowhere was it more evident than at the gas pump.

According to the Automobile Association of America, the average all-time statewide high in prices was $4.713 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Nov. 27, 2021 during the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

The state average on Monday, according to AAA, has risen to $4.702 in response to rising crude prices. But average prices in the Bay Area have soared beyond that.

Average prices for regular gasoline per gallon in counties in the region:

$4.892 — San Francisco

$4.885 — Napa

$4.862 — Sonoma

$4.832 — San Mateo

$4.809 — Marin

$4.759 — Santa Clara

$4.757 — Alameda

$4.748 — Contra Costa

$4.718 — Santa Cruz

$4.693 — Solano

On Sunday, Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the San Francisco Bay Area had the highest average price in the nation. The lowest average was in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.

According to gasbuddy.com there are bargains to be had like $3.99 a gallon at the Smart Stop in Pinole; $4.15 a gallon at Expressway in Danville and $4.15 a gallon at the Arco in Mill Valley.

But for commuters like Emily Power it’s hard not to feel the soaring prices impact on her pocketbook.

“It’s hard not to notice,” she told KPIX. “I work two jobs, I can’t cut back so I drive every single day. I have no choice and it’s not that can stay home. It used to be like $30 every time I filled up and now it’s over $50.”

The story is much the same for Southern California.

The Auto Club of Southern California reported that the average price of self-serve regular gasoline in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area was $4.75 per gallon, which is three cents higher than last week, seven cents higher than last month, $1.22 higher than last year and a new price record for the area.

On the Central Coast, the average price is $4.67, which is three cents higher than last week, four cents higher than last month, $1.22 higher than last year, and three cents below the record.

“There is some indication that price increases may be leveling off for now after prices reached record levels,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe in a news release. “Tom Kloza of Oil Price Information Service says the two major factors driving gas prices are higher oil prices and inflation. Drivers should keep in mind that there are many gas stations with prices that are 50 cents or more per gallon below the average price for their area, and they should use a tool such as the AAA Mobile app to find the lowest priced station near them.”