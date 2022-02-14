MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Authorities have confirmed that a pedestrian who was trespassing on train tracks in Mountain View was fatally struck by a Caltrain vehicle Monday morning.

Police in Mountain View initially confirmed that a pedestrian was fatally hit by a train at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing Monday morning.

The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted about the fatal incident at 11:13 a.m.

A pedestrian has been fatally hit by a train at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing. Please refer to the @SMCSheriff for further updates on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/RsTq5sVHpJ — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) February 14, 2022

There were no further details released, though the tweet indicated that the San Mateo County Sheriff would be leading the investigation into the incident.

Caltrain later released a statement confirming that at approximately 10:56 a.m., the southbound train #112 fatally struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks at Rengstorff Avenue in Mountain View.

Caltrain officials said emergency personnel are at the scene and trains are currently being held on both tracks.

The Caltrain Alerts Twitter account initially posted that a train was delayed due to police activity after a report of a trespasser on the tracks, with a southbound train holding outside the San Antonio Station.

Delay: SB112 reported an alleged trespassing on the tracks expect delays due to police activity. — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) February 14, 2022

Transit officials said there were approximately 30 passengers onboard train #112, with no reported injuries among the passengers onboard.

Shortly before 12 p.m., officials said the northbound track has been reopened at restricted speed.

The incident is Caltrain’s 1st fatality of 2022.