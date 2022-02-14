SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A San Mateo police investigation into an incident and search for a subject Monday has led to the closure of the Kehoe Avenue onramp to Highway 101.
A San Mateo Police Department alert stated there was a heavy police presence in the area of South Norfolk Street and Fashion Island Boulevard. Police said they are currently investigating an incident that began at 11:21 a.m. in the area of South Norfolk Street and Kehoe Avenue east of U.S. Highway 101.READ MORE: Attorney General, SF Mayor Attempt To Mediate War Of Words Between Police Chief, District Attorney
That incident led to the heavy police presence in the area near South Norfolk Street and Fashion Island Boulevard as officers search for a subject associated with the incident.READ MORE: San Francisco Acquires Mission District Property To Build Permanent Affordable Housing
No details about the nature of the incident were immediately provided. The onramp to U.S. Highway 101 at Kehoe is currently closed.MORE NEWS: Western Megadrought Now Worst In 1,200 Years; Climate Change 'Worst-Case Scenario Getting Worse'
The public is asked to please avoid the area until authorities clear the investigation. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. Police will provide updated information on the incident when they are able.