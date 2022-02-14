AN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Police announced Monday that officers arrested the suspect in a shooting last month.
An investigation by the SFPD Night Investigations Unit (NIU) led to officers arrest 27-year-old San Francisco resident Mario Ramirez in the early hours of Saturday morning. They arrested him on an attempted murder charge and related felonly charges.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Jan. 29. Officers received reports of a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mission Street. Responding officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
First responders took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Ramirez was booked into San Francisco County Jail the night he was arrested. He faces charges such as attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, and violating parole, among others.
The investigation remained open even after Ramirez’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.