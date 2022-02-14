SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Deputies in Merced County helped Santa Clara police track down suspects in a late-night carjacking, the department said Monday.
Santa Clara police said officers responded at around 11:58 p.m. Friday to a report of a carjacking on the 2800 block of Homestead Road. The victim and a witness told officers three males accosted the victim, with one shooting a gun in the air before making off with the victim's vehicle. Nobody was injured during the incident.
Merced County sheriff's deputies eventually located the stolen vehicle in the city of Gustine and contacted three males matching the victim and witness description. Santa Clara police detectives obtained and executed a search warrant of the residence and stolen vehicle, finding items belonging to the victim, along with two loaded firearms, police said.
Santa Clara police did not disclose any information about the suspects and their detention status, saying the incident remained active and no additional details could be shared at this time.
Police urged any other witnesses or persons with information to contact SCPD Detective Sergeant Lutz at (408) 615-4814 or provide information anonymously at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).