OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man hit by a vehicle last year while riding a scooter in Oakland die over the weekend from his injuries, police said Monday.
Wayne Marshall Jr., 44, of Oakland, died Sunday, according to police. He had suffered a severe head injury on Oct. 2 after being hit by a car in the 8500 block of International Boulevard.
A vehicle hit Marshall around 3:30 p.m. while he was riding an electric scooter, according to police. The vehicle left the area afterward, police said. Police did not say whether they made an arrest.
Marshall died just before noon Sunday, according to police. Officers don’t know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, which is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about it was asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
