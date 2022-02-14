SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Even with new COVID cases in a steep decline, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Monday that officials are still not comfortable enough to end the state’s universal mandate requiring masks in the classroom.

Speaking to reporters, Ghaly said his department would reassess the situation in two weeks. If conditions continue to improve, the mandate will likely be lifted.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” he said. “We don’t make hasty decisions. We will take the collection of information together to make a decision that is good for California.”

The delay is likely to trigger another avalanche of criticism from parents who have demanded an end to the wearing of masks in the classroom. But the latest CDC advice still recommends indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

In California, fewer 33 percent of children between age 5 and 11 are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are higher in the Bay Area, with San Francisco at 50 percent and Marin County at 70 percent.

“If we’re still seeing a lot of COVID cases in the community, it may make sense to tie it to vaccinations,” UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told KPIX last week.

The state’s latest guidance on masking is available at the California COVID website.

Dr. Chin-Hong believes lifting the school mandate now with current case rates, will lead to more transmission and student absences.

“We want the kids to stay in their seats as long as possible and not have any disruptions to classes,” he said. “So as long as there’s a little bit of virus circulating around, wearing a mask for some kids is a good idea.”

By Wednesday, vaccinated individuals in every Bay Area county except Santa Clara will be able to ditch their masks in most indoor social settings. The change covers office workers, gym members and other “stable cohorts” of people.