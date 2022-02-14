DANVILLE (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department Saturday evening was trying to unravel the circumstances that led to the drowning of a woman and a child in a backyard pool in an exclusive Blackhawk neighborhood.
The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a home on East Ridge Court at around 2:56 p.m. regarding a woman who was found in a swimming pool and was not breathing.
Upon arrival, they rendered aid to the woman and learned that a child, who had also been in the pool, was already enroute to San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Both the woman and the child were pronounced dead at the hospital. The identities of the two victims have not been released pending the notification of next of kin.
Investigators also have not disclosed the relationship between the woman and child. At this point, investigators said, the deaths do not appear suspicious and there was no signs of foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.