COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Safeway, San Francisco, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in a Safeway parking lot in San Francisco Tuesday.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m., at the Safeway store located at 2020 Market Street, according to police.

Police were asking anyone with information to please talk to investigators on the scene.