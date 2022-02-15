SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in a Safeway parking lot in San Francisco Tuesday.
The incident happened around 4:50 p.m., at the Safeway store located at 2020 Market Street, according to police.
At 4:50pm today a shooting took place outside the Castro Safeway. @SFPD & @SFFDPIO are on scene, and my office is following up to learn more. If you saw the shooting, please talk to the investigators or officers at the scene. https://t.co/fIQJqHMVkC
— Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) February 16, 2022
Police were asking anyone with information to please talk to investigators on the scene.