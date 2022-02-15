MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a market in Morgan Hill on Friday, police said Tuesday.
The shooting was reported at 4:38 p.m. Friday at the Sun Valley Market at 16725 Monterey Road, where police said a male suspect fired a gun once at someone else after an argument.
The shot did not strike the victim, and the suspect ran across Monterey Road into an apartment complex.
Morgan Hill police said they identified the suspect as the 13-year-old boy but he eluded arrest until Monday, when San Jose police pulled over a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive and the teen fled from the vehicle.
Officers chased him and eventually took him into custody and found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband, according to police.
The 13-year-old, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a firearm and attempted homicide, police said.
