OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three people were arrested, vehicles and weapons seized in the connection with a massive Oakland sideshow that ended with the unruly spectators pelted officers with debris and flashing them with handheld lasers.
Oakland police posted on their Facebook page that the illegal gathering near the 8200 block of MacArthur Boulevard began early Saturday morning.
An estimated 100 vehicles and nearly 200 people gathered on MacArthur Boulevard to watch drivers illegally spin donuts in the street.
Oakland police countered with a large response. As officers arrived on the scene, sideshow participants pointed lasers and threw bottles, rocks, and fireworks.
Officers made 10 focused enforced stops, taking three people into custody, recovering two firearms and towing three vehicles with a 30-day hold.
"Our investigators will continue to work to identify those responsible for committing crimes, as well as participating in illegal Sideshow activity," police posted.
If you have information about illegal Sideshows, you can send OPD a tip at our non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov, or call (510) 777-3333.