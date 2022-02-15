REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Police were looking for three suspects following an armed robbery at a Redwood City jewelry store Monday evening.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened at Plaza Jewelers on the 3300 block of Middlefield Road in an unincorporated part of the city east of Fifth Ave. Employees told responding deputies that three suspects entered the store at about 5:50 p.m., displayed firearms and demanded money and jewelry.
The suspects left the store and headed south on Middlefield Road; they were not found after a search of the area, the sheriff’s office said. They were described as three males in dark clothing with black ski masks covering their faces.
Anyone with information about the robbery was encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 650-363-4911 or provide an anonymous tip at 800-547-2700.