STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Police found a 35-year-old man shot to death in his vehicle Monday night following a crash in Stockton, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Chateau Drive shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of a collision and at the scene found a man in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name hasn't been released.
The Stockton Police Department asked anyone with information on the crash and shooting to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
