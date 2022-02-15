SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — At midnight Wednesday, all Bay Area counties will lift its indoor mask mandate except of Santa Clara. This as COVID-19 cases are seeing a steep decline.

While the mandate will be lifted, many counties are still strongly encouraging masks to be worn indoors but some businesses are thrilled they now have a choice.

“We’re going to take off our masks and we are so excited!” says Lisa Lucero with Accents boutique in Novato.

RoseAnn Graziano with Alice Becker boutique agree.

“I’m ready. I’ve been ready,” they add.

Starting Wednesday no more masking up indoors if you’re fully vaccinated.

“Time is here where we are not pushed to put our mask on,” says business owner Mondi Safa.

While many have been looking forward to this day, store employees know for some, it’s going to take some getting used to.

Lisa Lucero adds, “Of course we want to be careful and respectful. So people come in the store and they want to wear their masks, no problem. I will put one on if they feel more comfortable with me wearing one.”

Some businesses such as the toy store nearby will continue to ask people to mask. Others will give customers the choice but the employees will remain masked.

“I’m over the top of them, breathing on them so it’s just safer in that aspect just to know when I am dealing with the public so they have the piece of mind to know that they are being serviced by someone that will do the right thing to keep it open,” says stylist Kendra Thrash.

Thrash says the last time Marin County lifted the indoor mask mandate, more than 70% of her clients continued to keep their masks on. She expects most of her customers will remain reluctant to go mask free.

“More people seem to be more worried that it’s going to come off than keeping them on,” says Thrash.

Businesses are not required to check a customers vaccination status. In Marin County, 88% of the total population is now fully vaccinated.