OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At least four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that burned at a multiple-story residential building in Oakland Tuesday afternoon.
The fire burned at an Oakland Housing Authority building at Market and 7th Street, with crews attacking the fire on the 6th and 7th floor, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
At least four people were taken to area hospitals, two of the were responding firefighters, the fire department said.
The fire was placed under control just after 5 p.m. after the initial call came in at 4:13 p.m. About 60 firefighters responded to the scene, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Damage estimates and the total number of residents displaced were still to be determined.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.