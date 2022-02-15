OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland are seeking the public’s help in identifying a patient being treated in the intensive care unit.
Alameda Health Systems said the mystery patient arrived at the hospital on February 7 without any identification. He is described as White, 5-foot-7, 189 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The patient also has distinctive tattoos: left fingers have the letters “J & J,” left forearm has image of character Jack Skellington from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” right calf has a skull with snake design, and left wrist has the letters “PR.”
The patient's age is estimated to be between 30-40 years old. He was found near a homeless encampment near 23rd Ave and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Oakland.
Anyone who recognizes the patient was urged to contact the Highland Hospital ICU team at (510) 437- 4755.