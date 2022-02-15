SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A search of the home of a 38-year-old San Mateo man, arrested for allegedly opening fire on a passing vehicle near Fashion Island, has uncovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and ghost gun making equipment, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The San Mateo Police Department said William Boulier was being held for assault with a firearm related to the shooting and may be facing additional charges following the search.

After his arrest on Monday, detectives served a search warrant on Boulier’s residence on the 1300 block of S. Norfolk St.

During the search, detectives located 10 firearms, parts and pieces for an additional 10 firearms, over 30 loaded and unloaded gun magazines, thousands of varying brands and calibers of ammunition and gun manufacturing equipment.

Detectives said the firearms and gun parts were both serialized and for ghost guns.

The incident began at 11:21 a.m. Monday when officers were dispatched to the area of S. Norfolk St. and Kehoe Ave. on report of a subject on foot who shot at a random passing vehicle.

Upon arrival in the area, officers met the victim and were able to confirm the vehicle had been struck numerous times. Several

additional bullet casings were located nearby.

A search for the suspect was launched and officers were told a subject fitting the description of the alleged shooter was seen in the area of Parkside Plaza.

Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter around the shopping center at S. Norfolk St. and Fashion Island Blvd. and the embankment adjacent to Highway 101.

The subject was not located, but officers learned the identity of the alleged shooter. With this information, detectives authored a search warrant for his residence and our SWAT team was called in. While awaiting authorization of the search warrant, Boulier returned to the home and was arrested.