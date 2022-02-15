SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman riding a motorcycle died early Tuesday morning in a solo crash on San Tomas Expressway, which was San Jose’s 14th fatal accident of the year.
San Jose Police received reports of the accident at the intersection of San Tomas Expressway and Payne Avenue around 1:16 a.m. Their investigation revealed that the motorcyclist left the road, colliding with a curb before striking the center median of Payne Avenue.
First responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was wearing a helmet at the time of her accident.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowman #4461 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.