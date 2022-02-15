OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Two vehicles hit and killed a man who may have been in the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 on Monday night, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said Tuesday.
The man, whose name hasn't been released, died on the freeway east of Park Boulevard.
Officers responded to the collision at about 10 p.m. and when they arrived, firefighters were assessing the man’s condition and pronounced him dead, CHP spokesman Officer David Arias said.
According to a preliminary CHP investigation, two vehicles hit the man and his vehicle, Arias said.
The second vehicle hit the man while he was on the ground, according to the investigation.
The drivers of both vehicles stopped and cooperated with CHP investigators. Neither driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Arias said.
CHP officials do not know if the victim had alcohol or drugs in his body, Arias said.
