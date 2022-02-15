SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In a special election, residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall three school board members, Tuesday.

On the ballot was the recall of Alison Collins, Faauuga Moliga and Gabriella Lopez.

By 9 p.m. on Tuesday, it was apparent that all three candidates had lost.

Mayor London Breed released the following statement:

“The voters of this City have delivered a clear message that the School Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else. San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well. I want to recognize all the parents who tirelessly organized and advocated in the last year. Elections can be difficult, but these parents were fighting for what matters most – their children. The days ahead for our public schools will not be easy.”

“Our kids have suffered tremendously during this pandemic, dealing with serious learning loss and significant mental health challenges. It’s time we refocus our efforts on the basics of providing quality education for all students, while more broadly improving how this City delivers support for children and families.”

Supervisor Scott Weiner, the first elected official to openly endorse the recall also released a statement:

“Today San Franciscans made a clear statement: We need a Board of Education focused like a laser on stabilizing our schools, keeping them open, and supporting students and families in the most effective possible way.”

Lopez, Collins and Moliga were the only board members on the ballot they were the only ones eligible for recall due to time served on the board.

Out of about a half million registered voters, nearly 120,000 vote-by-mail ballots were cast.

The cost of the special election was $3.2 million dollars.