SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 42-year-old man has been charged with 20 commercial burglaries in which he and several accomplices allegedly used a saw to break into and cart away entire cash-filled ATMs from the businesses.
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Charles Edward Hastings was being held without bail and would be arraigned on the charges during a Wednesday afternoon court hearing.
Hastings has been charged with burglarizing multiple stores and taking high-end items such as jewelry, guitars and bicycles. He also has been charged with committing multiple acts of felony vandalism in connection with the burglaries.
Investigators said the estimated value of items and money allegedly stolen by Hastings was $189,654. Another $65,200 in damages was caused to the businesses.
Investigators said the crimes occurred in six different cities across Santa Clara County between October 31, 2021 and February 3, 2022.
“Property crimes can be as traumatic and destructive as violent crimes,” Rosen said. “All residents of Santa Clara County – including those who victimize us – should know this: You will never be below our radar.”
Prosecutors said that earlier this month Hasting and his unnamed accomplices allegedly forced entry into the American Legion Hall in Santa Clara, cut into an ATM with a cordless saw and stole $10,800 from the ATM and a donation box containing eyeglasses for veterans.
Hastings was identified and arrested following an investigation during which he was linked to the crimes via his consistent modus operandi — the use of his vehicle at every burglary and surveillance footage.