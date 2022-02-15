OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A road rage incident on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland led to a shooting Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The shooting was reported on eastbound I-580 west of Park Boulevard at about 8:29 a.m. A Honda CRV, with a solo occupant was shot at by an unknown suspect traveling in an unidentified vehicle, and the preliminary investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, according to the CHP.
The Honda was hit by a number of bullets and the rear window was shatttered. The driver of the Honda was not injured and the suspect vehicle fled.
CHP detectives were asking for the public’s help in gathering details surrounding the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.