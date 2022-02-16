COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A 500-pound bear that pounces on properties with a craving for food has a community at odds with wildlife officials who want it dead.

The exclusive Tahoe Keys community in South Lake Tahoe has been dealing with bear break-ins for months. The problem is so bad, state officials say killing the animal is the only option.

The big-boned bear has made his habitat around the homes lining the landscape.

“He’s always lived his life in that area,” said Ann Bryan with Bear League. “He’s a well known local.”

