SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — One person died Wednesday morning after their car veered off the Coast Highway north of Jenner and rolled several hundred feet down a steep hill, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported about 11:20 a.m. along the highway, just north of Meyers Grade Road, about 4 miles north of Jenner.
The northbound vehicle swerved left for unknown reasons, went off the road and rolled several times, according to CHP Officer David Derutte. The car ended up about 700 feet off the roadway.
The driver, the only person in the car, died. Their name has not been released.
