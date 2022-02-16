FREMONT (CBS SF) — Firefighters and hazardous materials crews are responding to a fire at an industrial gas supplier in Fremont Wednesday.
The fire burned at Air Liquide at 46405 Landing Parkway just west of Interstate Highway 880 and north of Warren Ave.
Several businesses in the area were told to shelter in place due to possible hazardous chemicals escaping from the building, and Fremont police were asking people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.