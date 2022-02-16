OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon announced they have solved a mystery, identifying a patient being treated in the intensive care unit.
Alameda Health Systems said the mystery patient arrived at the hospital on February 7 without any identification. He is described as White, 5-foot-7, 189 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The hospital released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating that family had come forward and identified the patient.
"The family has come forward to identify the patient. We are thankful to the public for their outpouring of support and information. The AHS clinical team, local news, individuals, and the power of social media all worked together to solve this case," the statement read. "We are grateful for the strong ties that bind our community and have reunited the family."
The patient also has distinctive tattoos: left fingers have the letters "J & J," left forearm has image of character Jack Skellington from the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas," right calf has a skull with snake design, and left wrist has the letters "PR."
The patient’s age is estimated to be between 30-40 years old. He was found near a homeless encampment near 23rd Ave and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Oakland.