SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in a Safeway grocery store parking lot on Market Street in San Francisco late Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported around 4:50 p.m. following an altercation in the parking lot of the grocery store at 2020 Market St.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive his injuries, according to police.
Investigators have not made any arrests or released any suspect information in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.