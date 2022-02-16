SAUSALITO (CBS SF/BCN) – Sausalito police cited the owner of a small sailboat that was illegally beached in Dunphy Park Saturday, which later sank and possibly created an environmental hazard.
Police said they issued 72-hour warnings to move the sailboats to the owners, who initially refused to move their boats Saturday afternoon after beaching them illegally in Dunphy Park to have their hulls scraped.
Police said they informed the boaters that beaching the boats was against the law in that area, because it is considered environmentally sensitive and that scraping the boats could also pollute the area.
Police said one of the boats sailed away but the other remained, eventually filling with water and then sinking. A sheen formed around the boat, something police suspect is the result of fuel leaking from the boat.
Police have not released the name of the sunken boat’s owner, who was cited for the environmental violation related to the diesel spill.
Police also arranged for Parker Diving Service to place a protective boom around the sunken boat to prevent further damage to the environment.
