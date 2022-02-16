EL CERRITO (BCN) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman reported missing this week in El Cerrito.
Kemani McAlpin, who is from the Los Angeles area, was visiting family in El Cerrito before she was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Monday.READ MORE: Democratic Leaders Reluctant to Halt California Gas Tax Hike
McAlpin was last seen in the 500 block of Kearney Street in El Cerrito. Family and friends haven’t been able to contact her, police said.READ MORE: Morris Returns From Concussion to Send Nuggets Past Warriors
She is described as Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black face mask, beige sweatshirt, black pants and high-top Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information on McAlpin is asked to contact their local police department or Detective John Whitney at El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 215-4420.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Armed Jewelry Store Owner Foils Hold Up at Redwood City Shop
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.