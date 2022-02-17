MARTINEZ (BCN) — The Contra Costa Community College District board accepted the resignation of chancellor Bryan Reece on Wednesday, marking the end of a tumultuous tenure since Reece took over the district’s top job in November 2020.
"The governing board and Dr. Reece have mutually decided to part ways," board president Judy Walters said in a statement. "We thank Dr. Reece for his service to the district and wish him well as he relocates to Southern California to spend more time with his family."
The board twice put Reece on paid leave in September (from which he returned the next month) and earlier this month — for what the district said were personnel reasons.
The board on Wednesday approved a contract with interim chancellor, and former vice chancellor for education and technology, Mojdeh Mehdizadeh, to remain in the post until June 30, 2024. Her base salary is $357,714.
"With more than 30 years of experience at the district, mostly in executive leadership roles, the governing board is confident Mojdeh provides the steady and stable leadership needed to help advance the district's mission and vision," the district said in the statement.
