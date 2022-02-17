BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man who police say was masturbating outside a Berkeley elementary school last month was arrested Wednesday after circling the school in a vehicle.
Berkeley police said officers on bicycles responded to Sylvia Mendez Elementary School at 2840 Ellsworth St. at 3:55 p.m. on a report of a vehicle circling the school. School officials told the officers the same vehicle had circled the school on at least 10 prior occasions.
While the officers were responding, a school resource officer at Berkeley High School contacted the officers and told them the same vehicle was driven by a man seen possibly masturbating outside of Sylvia Mendez Elementary.
Officers arrived at the school and found the suspect parked on the north side of the school and detained the driver. Police said officers found a hunting-style knife, gloves, duct tape, and a bundle of zip ties inside the vehicle.
After speaking with school personnel, officers arrested the driver on suspicion of ten counts of annoying/molesting a victim under 18 years old and one count of engaging in lewd conduct.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Youth Services Unit at (510) 981-5715.