SAN MATEO (BCN) — A 28-year-old man was found drowned in the water near Harborview Park in San Mateo early Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers responded at 1:39 a.m. to a report of a drowned male in the area of the Bay Trail near Harborview Park and found the man, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. His name has not been released.
San Mateo police have not released any other details about the death. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.
