SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) – Marin Water customers were told this week they can use sprinklers or drip irrigation to water their yards after early winter rains replenished local reservoirs.

This week, the Marin Municipal Water District lifted a ban on outdoor irrigation, allowing residents to water up to two times per week in the evenings or early morning hours.

Other restrictions, such as filling swimming pools and at-home car washing, remain in effect, the Marin Water Board of Directors decided Tuesday.

“Our community has done remarkable work to save water during the drought emergency, and we want to keep that momentum going as outdoor irrigation is allowed to resume,” said Larry Russell, president of the water district board.

On Tuesday, the board lifted its prohibition on outdoor irrigation, allowing sprinklers or drip irrigation twice per week, before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

A ban on landscape installations for new customer water connections remains in effect.

The district’s irrigation prohibition went into effect Dec. 1, along with several other water-use limits and restrictions.

During historic drought conditions last summer, the district saw critically low water supply levels and an imminent water shortage.

Record rainfall in October and December restocked local reservoirs to near-full capacity. Since then the board has eased some drought emergency water limits, first removing indoor household water-use limits and associated penalties in January.

The outdoor irrigation restriction was originally set to be effective through May 2022. The board may consider lifting additional drought emergency restrictions in an upcoming meeting.

Russell said residents can lean on the district’s resources for help with water-conscious planning and maintenance of home landscape projects.

The district’s WaterSmart Gardening Resources Library can be found at the Marin Water website.

Information on water district restrictions can be found on its water rules page.

