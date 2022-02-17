SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A big new business deal with a high-end restaurant might provide a hint of what a post-pandemic downtown San Jose could look like.

Vine Hospitality has announced plans to build an upscale eatery on the ground floor of the new Miro Towers complex at 4th and Santa Clara Streets.

It will be what representatives described as a “vibrant” Italian place across from San Jose City Hall with both indoor and outdoor service.

”It will be one of our larger restaurants, about 170 seats. We’re really focusing on an Italian fine dining experience, with a steak influence because that’s part of our culture and what we do well,” said Serena Harkey of Vine Hospitality.

Besides the sit-down restaurant, plans call for a takeaway option serving the downtown community into the later part of the evening.

”If you can’t dine with us, you can just grab and go and take it to eat at your home or office,” Harkey said.

It’s the first big new restaurant to locate in the downtown core since the pandemic hit, and could foreshadow better times ahead according to business leaders.

”Momentum is coming back, it shows the strength of the market and it really know that the pandemic is receding,” said Scott Knies, Executive Director of the San Jose Downtown Association.

The new restaurant, which has not been named yet, will join an array of mostly mom and pop restaurants on or near Santa Clara Street.

Many have been struggling.

”It’s been that way for the last two years, so I wish them all the luck,” said Josh McGhie, who owns 4th Street Pizza.

Some wonder if could it help give the area a badly needed boost.

”If there are some good restaurants here, I think it will help other restaurants like us,” said Matt Dagli, owner of Kronos Mediterranean.

Vine Hospitality representatives said they are not worried.

”No, we like to get our foot in the door early and be a part of establishing the culture and a part of what it will be down there,” Harkey said.