VALLEJO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in Vallejo Friday, police said.
The shooting happened at about 12:49 p.m. along the 100 block of Olympic Dr. between Whitney Ave. and Highway 37.
Vallejo police said arriving officers found a solo vehicle crash and the driver suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Police said the driver was on Olympic Dr. when he was shot by an unknown suspect just prior to the crash. There was no known motive and additional circumstances were not available.
The victim was as a Vallejo resident. His identity was withheld until his coroner’s office notified his family.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.
It was the fifth homicide in Vallejo in 2022.