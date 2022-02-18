WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Biden said Friday that the U.S. has reason to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.
“I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” the president told reporters at the White House. “We have reason to believe that.”
The president delivered brief remarks on Ukraine and answered a few questions from reporters Friday afternoon, following a call with Transatlantic leaders about the likelihood of further Russian aggression against Ukraine.