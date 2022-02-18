CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Officials have warned hikers in Anthony Chabot Regional Park to be on the lookout for a full-grown python that has apparently been illegally released in the East Bay wilderness area.
East Bay Regional Parks spokeswoman Jen Vanya said a hiker saw the snake Sunday on the side of Big Bear Trail and took a picture of it.READ MORE: Oakland City Council Approves A's Howard Terminal Ball Park Final Environmental Impact Report
Authorities believe that for an unknown reason, the snake — native to Asia, Africa and Australia — was dumped near the MacDonald staging area. But they don’t know how long it has been living in the park.
East Bay Regional Park police say the snake is not considered dangerous to the public. Its bite is not venomous, but it could be in danger because the local climate “is much colder than its native habitat.”READ MORE: San Francisco Teen Eileen Gu Claims Another Olympic Gold; 'I’m Not Trying To Solve Political Problems Right Now'
Pythons can range from 23 inches to 33 feet in length. They can seek shelter in trees where they can hold onto branches with their tails and move slowly.
Once it’s captured, park officials said it will be turned over to the Oakland Zoo. If you see the large snake, officials ask that you take a cellphone video of it and note the location.MORE NEWS: CHP Officers Charged With Racking Up Phony Overtime Payments
Anyone spotting the snake is encouraged to call park staff at 510-690-6676 or the non-emergency police line at 510-881-1833.