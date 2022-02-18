KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EVENT: SF Chinese New Year’s Parade

Saturday 6 p.m.

Happy New Year one and all, it’s the Year of the Tiger, let me hear your roar. Named one of the top ten Parades in the world by International Festivals & Events Association, the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is one of the few remaining night illuminated parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia.

https://chineseparade.com

EAT: Z and Y

Lunar New Year Dinner

Enjoy an orgy of food slowly turning on a lazy Susan, at Z and Y , a very special Sishuan restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Chef owner Li Jun Han and wife Michelle invite you to join them for unique, one off New Year menus Saturday and Monday .

https://www.zandyrestaurant.com

FILM: DOWNTOWN ABBEY 2

Coming soon

The cast of the British tv show Downton Abbey return in their second movie outing “Downtown a new era”. All the usual suspects return for this new movie and storyline. The upstairs and down stairs drama continues. The movie comes to the big screen in the Bay Area and nationwide in May.

https://www.focusfeatures.com/downton-abbey

MUSIC: Mac Is Back

Tour coming soon

After a near two-year shut down, Paul McCartney is hitting the road again and you are invited. He wanted to “Get Back” and he is with a 12 date North American tour including a stop at Oakland Arena on May 6th 2022.

https://www.paulmccartney.com

EVENT: Black History Month

Friday 6 p.m.

In celebration of Black History month, Alameda Health System Foundation is excited to welcome you to a dynamic live in-person and virtual hybrid event with Dr. Joan Wicks – educator, athlete, and the mother of Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate.

https://www.classy.org/event/black-birthing-stories-a-conversation-with-dr-joan-wicks/e387045

WINE TIME: SF Wine Society

Friday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where:408 Merchant Street, SF

The SF Wine Society invites you to a Ribbon Cutting & Anniversary Party, Friday. Please come one and all as we celebrate our first year as San Francisco Wine Society & launch our swanky Parklet 2.0.

https://www.sanfranciscowinesociety.com